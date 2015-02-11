FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germanwings expects to operate over half of flights during strike
February 11, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Germanwings expects to operate over half of flights during strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German airlines Lufthansa and Germanwings signs are pictured at Duesseldorf airport October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s budget airline Germanwings said that it would likely be able to carry out more than half of scheduled flights during a two-day strike by pilots that begins on Thursday.

The airline said according to its current planning, more than half of the 900 flights that would normally operate during the strike period would take place.

It intends to use some of its own pilots or chartered planes from other airlines, it said.

A full flight schedule will be published later on Wednesday, it said.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

