Germanwings expects to operate over half of flights during strike

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s budget airline Germanwings said that it would likely be able to carry out more than half of scheduled flights during a two-day strike by pilots that begins on Thursday.

The airline said according to its current planning, more than half of the 900 flights that would normally operate during the strike period would take place.

It intends to use some of its own pilots or chartered planes from other airlines, it said.

A full flight schedule will be published later on Wednesday, it said.