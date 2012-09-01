Lufthansa says strike cost millions, cancels flights

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German airline Deutsche Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said Friday’s strike by its cabin crews that brought Frankfurt airport, Germany’s largest, close to a standstill cost the company millions and forced it to cancel another 19 flights on Saturday.

The UFO union of the flight attendants declined to say when it was planning the next labor action over its demands for a 5 percent pay rise and guarantees that Lufthansa will not outsource jobs and use more temporary workers.

UFO warned this week that industrial action could continue for a long time and widen into nationwide stoppages if Lufthansa does not meet its demands.

The strike on Friday, the first in the current round of negotiations, disrupted hundreds of flights and stranded thousands of passengers. A spokesman for Lufthansa, Germany’s largest airline, said it would take some time to calculate the exact damage from the stoppages.