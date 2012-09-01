FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa says strike cost millions, cancels flights
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 1, 2012 / 3:08 PM / 5 years ago

Lufthansa says strike cost millions, cancels flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German airline Deutsche Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said Friday’s strike by its cabin crews that brought Frankfurt airport, Germany’s largest, close to a standstill cost the company millions and forced it to cancel another 19 flights on Saturday.

The UFO union of the flight attendants declined to say when it was planning the next labor action over its demands for a 5 percent pay rise and guarantees that Lufthansa will not outsource jobs and use more temporary workers.

UFO warned this week that industrial action could continue for a long time and widen into nationwide stoppages if Lufthansa does not meet its demands.

The strike on Friday, the first in the current round of negotiations, disrupted hundreds of flights and stranded thousands of passengers. A spokesman for Lufthansa, Germany’s largest airline, said it would take some time to calculate the exact damage from the stoppages.

Reporting by Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.