Lufthansa agrees to fresh labor talks with pilots
April 8, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

Lufthansa agrees to fresh labor talks with pilots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pilot of German airline Lufthansa, sports a buttons reading "strike" on his uniform as he takes part in a demonstration at Fraport airport in Frankfurt April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said it had agreed to meet with pilots’ union VC on Thursday to discuss their demands for an early retirement scheme and higher pay.

The aim of the meeting was to define the next steps and lay the grounds for negotiations, a spokesman for the German flagship carrier said on Tuesday, adding that there would be no new offer.

“We will take up talks on the basis of the offer on the table. We are convinced it has enough substance to develop a solution,” the spokesman said.

Last week, Lufthansa’s pilots, which are organized in the VC union, went on strike for three days to underline their demands.

The airline canceled a total of 3,800 flights and said the strike would cost it a high double-digit million euro amount.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

