Lufthansa has no reason to change guidance at the moment: CEO

BERLIN (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) currently has no reason to change its full-year earnings guidance, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“There is nothing new to report on the forecast,” he told journalists during a conference call.

“We issue forecasts at set times or when we have to under stock exchange rules on adhoc announcements. And that is clearly not the case,” he said.

There has been concern that strikes by Lufthansa pilots this week could threaten its 2014 profit target. [ID:nL6N0TN112]