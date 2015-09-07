FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa: hundreds of flight cancellations likely Wednesday
September 7, 2015 / 8:56 PM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa: hundreds of flight cancellations likely Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said it would probably have to cancel several hundred flights on Wednesday after pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit announced a fresh strike, starting immediately after one on Tuesday.

While Tuesday’s strike affects only long-haul flights, Wednesday’s walkout targets short-haul routes.

Lufthansa said it has a total of 1,520 flights planned for Wednesday, of which 1,350 are short-haul. A full list of cancellations will be published on Tuesday morning, the airline said late on Monday.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

