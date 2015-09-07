German pilots' union calls for fresh Lufthansa strike on Wednesday

Empty baggage claim area of German airline Lufthansa is seen during a pilots' strike at Munich's airport on September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - German pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit called a fresh strike at Lufthansa for Wednesday, following on from one already planned for Tuesday, increasing the pressure on management in a row over retirement benefits and cost cuts.

The new strike will run all day Wednesday, starting from midnight and will affect short-haul flights, including those operated by budget unit Germanwings, the union said late on Monday.

Earlier the union called a strike for long-haul flights on Tuesday until midnight, leading Lufthansa to cancel 84 flights.