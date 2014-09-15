FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa says to cancel no long-haul flights despite strike
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 15, 2014 / 3:22 PM / 3 years ago

Lufthansa says to cancel no long-haul flights despite strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) will not cancel any of the long-haul flights scheduled out of Frankfurt for Tuesday, despite a planned eight-hour pilots’ strike, the German airline said on Monday.

All 40 long-haul flights scheduled during the planned walk-out from 0700-1500 GMT (3 a.m.- 11 a.m. EDT) will take place but 24 of them will be rescheduled, the company said.

Lufthansa’s pilots have called the strike to increase pressure on the company over a row about an early retirement scheme.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.