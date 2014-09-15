Lufthansa says to cancel no long-haul flights despite strike

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) will not cancel any of the long-haul flights scheduled out of Frankfurt for Tuesday, despite a planned eight-hour pilots’ strike, the German airline said on Monday.

All 40 long-haul flights scheduled during the planned walk-out from 0700-1500 GMT (3 a.m.- 11 a.m. EDT) will take place but 24 of them will be rescheduled, the company said.

Lufthansa’s pilots have called the strike to increase pressure on the company over a row about an early retirement scheme.