The tail wing of a Lufthansa airplane is seen as it approaches to land, during strike action by Lufthansa pilots at Fraport airport in Frankfurt April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s largest airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHAG.DE) said on Thursday it has agreed with pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) to hold further talks over pay and benefits.

The union, which represents most of Lufthansa’s 5,400 pilots, staged a three-day strike last week - the longest walkout in the airline’s history - to underline their demands over a retirement scheme.