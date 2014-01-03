FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa workers at Paris airport agree to shorten strike
January 3, 2014 / 4:19 PM / 4 years ago

Lufthansa workers at Paris airport agree to shorten strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The tails of German air carrier Lufthansa aircraft are seen at Fraport airport in Frankfurt May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) workers at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport are set to cut short a planned three-day labor strike which began on Friday to resume talks over the German airline’s plans to outsource ground operations.

A spokeswoman for Lufthansa said the strike would end on Saturday morning at 4.45 am (0345 GMT). She said the stoppage on Friday had not affected any of Lufthansa’s 17 daily flights to and from Paris.

Lufthansa, like other airlines hit by the economic downturn in Europe and increasing competition from low-cost carriers and Gulf airlines, is cutting costs to improve annual operating profit by 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion).

The carrier operates between 1,700 and 1,800 flights around the world per day.

($1 = 0.7322 euros)

Reporting by Peter Maushagen; writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

