BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) pilots in Germany said on Thursday they will extend strike action that started on Wednesday until Saturday, affecting all long-haul flights from Germany.

Comments made by Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr earlier on Thursday that a pay increase for pilots would threaten the airline's existence amount to a "completely exaggerated dramatization," union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said.