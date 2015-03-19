FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
March 19, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa pilots to strike again on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Pilots at Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) will strike again on long-haul flights on Saturday, their union said on Thursday.

Pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) grounded more than half of Lufthansa’s long-haul flights on Thursday and is extending the strike to short- and medium-haul flights on Friday.

The union, which is trying to pressure management in a protracted row over early retirement benefits and cost cuts, said pilots would strike on long-haul and cargo flights on Saturday.

Lufthansa is trying to cut costs to levels nearer those of its rivals as it is squeezed by budget carriers Ryanair (RYA.I) and easyJet (EZJ.L) on European routes and airlines such as Turkish (THYAO.IS) and Emirates [EMIRA.UL] on long-haul flights.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
