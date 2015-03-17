Lufthansa pilots call for new strike for Thursday

BERLIN (Reuters) - German pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit has called for a new strike at Lufthansa on Thursday, this time affecting long-haul and cargo flights, in bid to increase pressure on management in talks over early retirement benefits.

The pilots already plan to hold a full-day strike on Wednesday affecting short and medium-haul flights at the carrier.

The latest strike runs for 24 hours and, like Wednesday’s strike, does not affect flights operated by Lufthansa units Germanwings, or Eurowings, the union said.