March 17, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa pilots call for new strike for Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit has called for a new strike at Lufthansa on Thursday, this time affecting long-haul and cargo flights, in bid to increase pressure on management in talks over early retirement benefits.

The pilots already plan to hold a full-day strike on Wednesday affecting short and medium-haul flights at the carrier.

The latest strike runs for 24 hours and, like Wednesday’s strike, does not affect flights operated by Lufthansa units Germanwings, or Eurowings, the union said.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
