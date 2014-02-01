FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shareholder DWS urges Lufthansa to appoint new CEO
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 1, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

Shareholder DWS urges Lufthansa to appoint new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of German air carrier Lufthansa is pictured at Fraport airport in Frankfurt May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) fund management unit DWS is growing impatient with German airline Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) delay in appointing a new chief executive, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.

Henning Gebhardt, a fund manager at DWS, told the paper Lufthansa was taking too long to appoint a successor to Christoph Franz who said in September he would leave to join Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche ROG.VX.

Lufthansa has a potential replacement candidate in the form of Carsten Spohr, who is currently in charge of the passenger airline business, Gebhardt was quoted as saying.

“As investors we have the impression that Carsten Spohr is the right man for the top job,” Gerbhardt told the paper. DWS is Germany’s largest retail fund manager.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Sophie Hares

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.