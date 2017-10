An aircraft of German air carrier Lufthansa rolls on a runway above a highway at Fraport airport in Frankfurt May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said on Monday that April passenger traffic in terms of revenue seat kilometers was flat from a year earlier.

It added that the monthly passenger load factor, a measure of passenger aircraft utilization, narrowed 0.2 percentage points to 78.3 percent.