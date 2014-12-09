Lufthansa November passenger sales rise, Austrian hit by Ukraine crisis

Planes of German flagship carrier Lufthansa are parked on tarmac at Munich's airport, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) reported a 2.4 percent rise in sales at its passenger business for November but said that its unit Austrian Airlines was being hit by the crisis in Russia and Ukraine.

Lufthansa said Austrian Airlines reported a drop in sales of 5.9 percent due to weak demand in Ukraine, Russia and eastern Europe. In October, Austrian had reported sales up 1.1 percent.

The German airline group said that, overall, pricing remained negative.

Lufthansa also reported load factor, a measure of how full its planes are, up 0.1 percentage points to 76 percent in November.