Lufthansa says December traffic hurt by pilot strikes
#Business News
January 12, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Lufthansa says December traffic hurt by pilot strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa said a two-day walkout by pilots in December that forced the cancellation of over 1,000 flights, hurt its sales and passenger numbers for the month.

A long-running dispute between pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit and Lufthansa management over early retirement benefits and low-cost expansion resulted in 10 strikes last year, costing the airline almost 200 million euros ($236 million).

The dispute is not yet resolved and the pilots’ union is discussing whether to accept a mediation offer from Lufthansa.

December passenger traffic in terms of revenue seat kilometers fell 1.2 percent and load factor, how full its planes are, dropped 0.5 percentage points to 77.5 percent, Lufthansa said on Monday.

The airline earlier on Monday said falling oil prices would result in 2015’s fuel bill being around 13 percent lower than last year‘s.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
