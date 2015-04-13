FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pilot strikes hurt Lufthansa March traffic
April 13, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Pilot strikes hurt Lufthansa March traffic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Passengers await their flights during a pilots' strike of German flagship carrier Lufthansa at Munich's airport March 18, 2015 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa said on Monday passenger demand in terms of revenue seat kilometers fell 2.5 percent in Europe in March due to the impact of four days of pilot strikes.

Overall, the group reported demand up 1.9 percent and a load factor - a measure of how full its planes are - up 0.6 percent to 77.5 percentage points.

Lufthansa did not provide separate figures for its budget brand Germanwings. A Germanwings A320 crashed into the French Alps last month, killing everybody on board, in a disaster thought to have been deliberately caused by the co-pilot.

“We continue to provide our fullest support to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in its vital investigations into this tragic accident,” Lufthansa said in a brief letter to accompany monthly traffic figures.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

