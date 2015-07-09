Lufthansa unable to sell all freight capacity increase in June

Lufthansa logo is pictured during a pilots' strike of German flagship carrier Lufthansa at Munich's airport March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - German airline group Lufthansa reported a 4.3 percent increase in sales on the passenger side in June but was unable to sell the extra freight space it offered during the month, it said in its monthly traffic report on Thursday.

Global air freight demand has been slowing in recent months as economies stutter, after a promising start to the year, figures from air industry association IATA show.

Lufthansa said that in June freight capacity at its Lufthansa Cargo unit rose by 2.9 percent, driven by space in the bellies of its passenger planes, but sales dropped by 0.9 percent. Cargo load factors, or how full its planes are, dropped 2.5 percentage points.

On the passenger side, capacity growth was slower than sales at 3.2 percent and the load factor increased 0.9 percentage points to 83 percent.