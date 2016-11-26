A closed check-in desk is seen during a pilots strike of German airline Lufthansa at Frankfurt airport, Germany, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Planes stand on the tarmac during a pilots strike of German airline Lufthansa at Frankfurt airport, Germany, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT Lufthansa said it may cancel some flights on Sunday even though its pilots have ruled out strikes for that day, after a four-day walkout that started on Wednesday.

"Flight ops should proceed according to schedule on Sunday. Due to the strikes on the preceding days, there may still be a few cancellations," the company said via Twitter and email, asking customers to check the status of their flights.

Lufthansa's pilots union late on Friday rejected the German airline's latest pay offer but lifted the immediate threat of extending their strike beyond Saturday.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)