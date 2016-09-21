FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Lufthansa makes new offer to pilots in bid to solve long-running row
September 21, 2016 / 2:51 PM / a year ago

Lufthansa makes new offer to pilots in bid to solve long-running row

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Lufthansa airline is seen in an airplane during its take off at the Simon Bolivar airport in Caracas, Venezuela May 30, 2016.Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa made a new offer on pay and conditions for its pilots on German collective labor contracts in a bid to resume talks with the union and end a long-running dispute.

The German airline is trying to cut costs and restructure pension schemes to better compete with low-cost rivals and leaner Gulf carriers.

It has already agreed wide-ranging deals with ground staff and cabin crew, but has so far failed to reach agreement with around 5,400 pilots on German contracts.

Along with a pay rise of 4.4 percent in two stages, and a one-off payment, Lufthansa on Wednesday proposed keeping an early retirement scheme for new employees, provided the average retirement age of its German airline pilots is brought up to 60, from 59 now.

Lufthansa had previously wanted to scrap the scheme for new pilots, but the union, Vereinigung Cockpit, wanted it to stay.

Lufthansa also offered to guarantee that pilots on German collective labor agreements would fly a fleet of 330 planes, including 100 long-haul jets, to appease concerns that jobs could be shifted to pilots on lower-cost contracts.

Informal talks between the two sides had collapsed last week.

"We hope that on the basis of this new offer we can restart talks again," a spokesman said.

A spokesman for Vereinigung Cockpit said its initial response was to be skeptical but it would carefully examine the proposal.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Additional reporting by Peter Maushagen in Frankfurt; Editing by Tina Bellon and Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
