Lufthansa labor reps to back low-cost expansion: source
#Business News
December 3, 2014 / 10:38 AM / 3 years ago

Lufthansa labor reps to back low-cost expansion: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Employees representatives on the supervisory board of Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) are set to back plans for the airline to set up a new low-cost, long-haul brand despite dissent from pilots, a source familiar with the talks said on Wednesday.

The plans were the subject of heated discussion among labor representatives ahead of Wednesday’s board meeting, and despite rejection by the pilots’ side, the majority were in favor, the person said.

However, a final decision has not been taken. The board meeting is currently ongoing and comes against the backdrop of pilot strikes.

Lufthansa declined to comment.

Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
