Lufthansa expects massive short-haul cancellations Friday on strike
#Business News
November 6, 2015 / 7:44 AM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa expects massive short-haul cancellations Friday on strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) expects it will have to cancel most of its short-haul flights on Friday afternoon and evening due to a strike called by cabin crew staff.

The carrier said it expects to carry out at least eight long-haul flights from its Frankfurt hub.

German cabin crew union UFO earlier on Friday set out details of planned walkouts over the next three days in a row over early retirement benefits and pensions. It has threatened to hold strikes until Friday Nov. 13.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
