Lufthansa scraps more than 900 flights on Thursday due to strike

A worker walks past a closed check-in area during a pilots strike of German airline Lufthansa at Frankfurt airport, Germany, November 23, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said it was cancelling 912 flights on Thursday, just under one-third of its schedule, due to a strike by pilots in Germany, it said on Wednesday.

Pilots represented by union Vereinigung Cockpit started a two-day walkout on Wednesday, prompting the cancellation of 876 flights for the first day of the strike.

Thursday's cancellations include 82 long-haul flights and will affect around 115,000 passengers, Lufthansa said.