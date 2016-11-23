FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Lufthansa scraps more than 900 flights on Thursday due to strike
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Business News
November 23, 2016 / 1:03 PM / 9 months ago

Lufthansa scraps more than 900 flights on Thursday due to strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker walks past a closed check-in area during a pilots strike of German airline Lufthansa at Frankfurt airport, Germany, November 23, 2016.Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said it was cancelling 912 flights on Thursday, just under one-third of its schedule, due to a strike by pilots in Germany, it said on Wednesday.

Pilots represented by union Vereinigung Cockpit started a two-day walkout on Wednesday, prompting the cancellation of 876 flights for the first day of the strike.

Thursday's cancellations include 82 long-haul flights and will affect around 115,000 passengers, Lufthansa said.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

