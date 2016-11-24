FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Lufthansa scraps 830 short-haul flights on Friday due to strike
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 24, 2016 / 2:02 PM / 9 months ago

Lufthansa scraps 830 short-haul flights on Friday due to strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Planes stand on the tarmac during a pilots strike of German airline Lufthansa at Frankfurt airport, Germany, November 23, 2016.Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said it was cancelling 830 short- and medium-haul flights on Friday, just over a quarter of its schedule, due to a strike by pilots, it said on Thursday.

Pilots represented by union Vereinigung Cockpit began the walkout on Wednesday, prompting the cancellation of almost 1,800 flights in the first two days of the strike action.

Friday's cancellations are for short- and medium-haul flights and will affect more than 100.000 passengers, the German airline said. Most long-haul flights will be unaffected, it added.

Lufthansa board member Harry Hohmeister said demands for a 20 percent pay hike were unsustainable for the airline's future.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Ludwig Burger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.