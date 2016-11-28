Lufthansa cancels 1,700 more flights due to strike

Planes stand on the tarmac during a pilots strike of German airline Lufthansa at Munich airport, Germany, November 23, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is cancelling about 1,700 flights on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a strike by pilots, it said on Twitter on Monday.

Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit has announced further strikes at Lufthansa for Tuesday and Wednesday, after fresh talks at the end of a four-day walkout failed to settle their long-running pay dispute.

Lufthansa said it would operate 2,184 of a planned 3,000 flights on Tuesday and 2,110 of 3,000 flights on Wednesday.