FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
German court rejects Lufthansa bid to prevent pilots' strike
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 28, 2016 / 3:53 PM / 9 months ago

German court rejects Lufthansa bid to prevent pilots' strike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A passenger walks past a flight information board showing cancelled flights during a pilots strike of German airline Lufthansa at Frankfurt airport, Germany, November 23, 2016.Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) - A Munich court has rejected a request by Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) to issue a temporary injunction to prevent the latest strike planned by the German airline's pilots in a long-running dispute over pay.

Lufthansa had sought the injunction after it was forced to cancel 2,800 flights because of last week's four-day strike and said on Monday that another strike planned for the next two days would result in a further 1,700 cancellations.

"The Munich labor court has dismissed the application because the planned strike measures are not evidently illegal," the court said in a statement.

Lufthansa had argued that demands by pilots for higher pay increases for staff with at least 12 years of service infringe a German law on equal treatment, the court said, adding that the airline has appealed against the decision not to halt the strikes.

But the carrier's lawyers abandoned the complaint at a court hearing on Monday evening, paving the way for another wave of strikes.

"With this you are allowed to go on strike from midnight," Munich labor court judge Camilla Roesch told representatives of the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union.

Lufthansa has offered to increase the pilots' pay by 4.4 percent in two installments and to make a one-off payment worth 1.8 months' pay over a six-year period.

The VC union is demanding an average annual pay rise of 3.7 percent for 5,400 pilots over a five-year period backdated to 2012. VC rejected the latest pay offer from Lufthansa late on Friday.

Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Additional reporting by Jens Hack in Munich and Andreas Cremer in Berlin; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.