German pilots won't strike during negotiations with Lufthansa: Focus
#Business News
November 1, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

German pilots won't strike during negotiations with Lufthansa: Focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A picture taken with the multiple exposure function of the camera shows cancelled flights on a flight schedule board and the logo of German air carrier Lufthansa at the Fraport airport in Frankfurt April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) will abstain from industrial action during negotiations with airline Lufthansa over pay and early retirement benefits, Germany’s Focus magazine reported.

A dispute between Lufthansa and the union has resulted in repeated strikes at Lufthansa this year affecting thousands of passengers. Shares in Lufthansa have lost 15 percent of their value over the last three months due to the strikes as well as concerns over Ebola.

“We are currently in talks with Lufthansa. During the talks we will not strike,” Ilja Schulz, president of Vereiningung Cockpit, was quoted as telling Focus, according to an advance excerpt of its Monday edition.

Vereinigung Cockpit could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
