Lufthansa cancels 40 flights Thursday as recovers from strike

The tail of a parked plane is pictured during a pilots strike of German airline Lufthansa at Frankfurt airport, Germany, November 30, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's largest carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said it is cancelling 40 flights on Thursday as a result of strikes by some of its German pilots this week.

German pilots represented by the Vereinigung Cockpit union held walkouts on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, following on from a four-day strike last week.

The walkouts have led to the cancellation of around 4,500 flights in total.

"Lufthansa plans to operate almost all flights according to schedule tomorrow. Only 40 flights canceled due to the strikes on the preceding days," the airline said on Twitter.