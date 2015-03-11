Pilots reject Lufthansa offer to keep Germanwings fleet stable

An aircraft of Lufthansa's German low-cost carrier Germanwings is pictured on the tarmac at Berlin Tegel airport February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) rejected an offer by Lufthansa on Wednesday to hold off from shrinking the fleet at budget carrier Germanwings in exchange for concessions.

According to a letter seen by Reuters, Lufthansa told VC it would stick with 59 aircraft at Germanwings until the end of 2020 if it could make costs at the carrier “competitive for the long run”.

“That offer has no substance,” VC board member Joerg Handwerg told Reuters. “It’s not even really an offer because Lufthansa says ‘You can only keep flying for us if you’re cheap enough’,” he added.

Lufthansa is under pressure to cut costs to compete with low-cost rivals such as Ryanair and easyJet, and Middle East-based carriers including Emirates [EMIRA.UL].

Last month, it told staff it needed to save more at its main airline business to prevent tough competition on fares and rising external costs from driving it into “a dangerous red zone”.

Plans by Chief Executive Carsten Spohr to expand regional airline Eurowings into a budget carrier has drawn criticism from pilots, who went on strike 10 times in 2014 in a row over early retirement benefits and do not want to see pay and conditions being eroded.

VC’s Handwerg told Reuters on Wednesday the union planned more strikes this year.