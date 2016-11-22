FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2016 / 1:02 PM / 9 months ago

Lufthansa seeks court ruling to avert pilots' strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Planes of German air carrier Lufthansa AG are seen on the tarmac at Fraport airport in Frankfurt, Germany, November 2, 2016.Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has asked a court to issue a temporary injunction to avert a strike by pilots scheduled for Wednesday, the Frankfurt labor court and Lufthansa said.

A hearing has been scheduled for 3 pm local time, the court said on Tuesday.

Pilots' union has called for a full-day walkout by pilots in a long-running pay dispute, forcing the airline to cancel more than a third of flights scheduled for Wednesday.

Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

