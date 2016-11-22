Lufthansa seeks court ruling to avert pilots' strike

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has asked a court to issue a temporary injunction to avert a strike by pilots scheduled for Wednesday, the Frankfurt labor court and Lufthansa said.
A hearing has been scheduled for 3 pm local time, the court said on Tuesday.
Pilots' union has called for a full-day walkout by pilots in a long-running pay dispute, forcing the airline to cancel more than a third of flights scheduled for Wednesday.
Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze