Lufthansa seeks court ruling to avert pilots' strike

Planes of German air carrier Lufthansa AG are seen on the tarmac at Fraport airport in Frankfurt, Germany, November 2, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has asked a court to issue a temporary injunction to avert a strike by pilots scheduled for Wednesday, the Frankfurt labor court and Lufthansa said.

A hearing has been scheduled for 3 pm local time, the court said on Tuesday.

Pilots' union has called for a full-day walkout by pilots in a long-running pay dispute, forcing the airline to cancel more than a third of flights scheduled for Wednesday.