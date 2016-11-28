FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Lufthansa cancels 1,700 flights due to pilots' strike
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
#Business News
November 27, 2016 / 10:19 AM / 9 months ago

Lufthansa cancels 1,700 flights due to pilots' strike

Maria Sheahan

2 Min Read

Planes stand on the tarmac during a pilots strike of German airline Lufthansa at Frankfurt airport, Germany, November 23, 2016.Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is cancelling around 1,700 flights over the next two days due to a fresh strike by pilots in a long-running dispute about pay.

Last week, the German carrier canceled nearly 2,800 flights during a four-day walkout from Wednesday that affected more than 350,000 passengers, the 14th walkout in a dispute that since early 2014 has cost the carrier hundreds of millions of euros.

Lufthansa has offered to increase the pilots' pay by 4.4 percent in two installments and make a one-off payment worth 1.8 months' pay over a six year period.

Union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) wants an average annual pay rise of 3.7 percent for 5,400 pilots over a five-year period backdated to 2012.

VC rejected the latest pay offer from Lufthansa late on Friday.

The pilots announced on Sunday plans to strike on short-haul routes on Tuesday and both short- and long-haul flights on Wednesday. Lufthansa said it was cancelling 816 and 890 flights on those days, respectively, affecting a total of around 180,000 passengers.

The carrier has asked a labor court in Munich to issue a temporary injunction to avert the strike, with a ruling likely due later on Monday. Last week, a labor court in Frankfurt rejected a similar request for an injunction.

Additional reporting by Peter Maushagen in Frankfurt and Jens Hack in Munich, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
