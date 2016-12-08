FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa CEO sees no further pilot strikes this year
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 8, 2016 / 3:33 PM / in 10 months

Lufthansa CEO sees no further pilot strikes this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The tail of a parked plane is pictured during a pilots strike of German airline Lufthansa at Frankfurt airport, Germany, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Strikes by pilots at Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) have cost Germany’s largest carrier 100 million euros ($106 million) in lost profit this year, but chief executive Carsten Spohr said he is hopeful further strikes can be averted by mediation.

German pilots represented by union Vereinigung Cockpit staged six days of stoppages over the last two weeks, grounding 4,460 flights and disrupting the travel plans of more than 525,000 passengers in a long-running row over pay.

“It’s 100 million that we have to deduct due to what’s happened in the last few weeks,” Spohr said at a conference in Frankfurt on Thursday. He added he expected to enter mediation with the union, which represents 5,400 pilots, before the end of the year.

The union is currently reviewing the latest proposal from Lufthansa, and has ruled out strikes this week while they mull it over.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.