Lufthansa makes new offer to striking pilots

The tail of a parked plane is pictured during a pilots strike of German airline Lufthansa at Frankfurt airport, Germany, November 30, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said it had made a new offer to its pilots to end walkouts that are forcing the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights and costing it million of euros a day.

It said it was still offering an increase in wages by 4.4 percent in two installments as well as a one-off payment but said this latest offer was no longer linked to any other terms and conditions.

It had previously demanded that pilots agree to a change to their pension scheme in return for wage increases.