Lufthansa pilots' union says mediation has ended without conclusion

A Lufthansa logo is pictured during a pilots strike of the German airline at Frankfurt airport, Germany, November 29, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Two weeks of mediation between Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and its pilots on pay contracts have come to an end without a conclusion, pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit said on Tuesday.

Mediator Gunter Pleuger will make his recommendation for how to resolve the row shortly, a spokesman for the union said.

Lufthansa had earlier said it would take a few days after talks concluded before the result of the mediation would be announced.