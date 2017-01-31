FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Lufthansa pilots' union says mediation has ended without conclusion
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 31, 2017 / 12:55 PM / 7 months ago

Lufthansa pilots' union says mediation has ended without conclusion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Lufthansa logo is pictured during a pilots strike of the German airline at Frankfurt airport, Germany, November 29, 2016.Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Two weeks of mediation between Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and its pilots on pay contracts have come to an end without a conclusion, pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit said on Tuesday.

Mediator Gunter Pleuger will make his recommendation for how to resolve the row shortly, a spokesman for the union said.

Lufthansa had earlier said it would take a few days after talks concluded before the result of the mediation would be announced.

Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.