9 months ago
Lufthansa pilots extend strike to Friday, grounding short-haul flights
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Business News
November 23, 2016 / 5:21 PM / 9 months ago

Lufthansa pilots extend strike to Friday, grounding short-haul flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Passengers wait in front of a check-in desk during a pilots strike of German airline Lufthansa at Munich airport, Germany, November 23, 2016.Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Pilots at Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said they would extend strikes by another 24 hours, with the walkout on the third day affecting short-haul flights out of country on Friday.

German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit started a two-day walkout on Wednesday, grounding some 1,800 flights at one of Europe's largest airlines in a long-running pay dispute.

While walkouts on Wednesday and Thursday affect both long and short-haul flights, Friday's strike will only ground planes destined for short-haul routes out of Germany, the union said in a statement.

Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Victoria Bryan

