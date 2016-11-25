FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa makes offer to pilots to end walkout
November 25, 2016 / 3:59 PM / 9 months ago

Lufthansa makes offer to pilots to end walkout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa said on Friday it had made a new offer to try and break the deadlock in a long-running pay dispute and bring a three-day walkout to an end, including a pay rise of 4.4 percent and plans to create new jobs.

The German airline said it had offered to create 1,000 jobs for junior pilots and up to 600 pilot traineeships over the next five years.

Lufthansa it said it had offered to increase wages by 4.4 percent in two installments, including a 2.4 percent pay rise for 2016 and a further 2.0 percent increase in 2017, plus a one-off payment equal to 1.8 months' pay.

The new tariff agreements will be valid from May 2012 to mid-2018, with a term of more than six years, Lufthansa said.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Arno Schuetze

