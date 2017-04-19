FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa, United sign cargo joint venture to boost networks
April 19, 2017 / 4:24 PM / 4 months ago

Lufthansa, United sign cargo joint venture to boost networks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The air freight divisions of Lufthansa and United said they have agreed a joint venture on routes between Europe and the United States to help their respective networks.

Lufthansa Cargo already has a joint venture with Japan's ANA and has said it wanted more partnerships to help bolster its cargo business.

Although the air cargo market has seen some positive signs in 2017, with less overcapacity helping to lift pricing, carriers have been under pressure from falling yields over the last couple of years.

Lufthansa Cargo and United Cargo said that together they will have more than 600 direct connections per week between Europe and the United States.

Lufthansa and United are both part of the Star Alliance grouping of airlines and already have a trans-Atlantic joint venture for their passenger networks.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Alexander Smith

