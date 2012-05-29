Lukoil plans secondary listing in Hong Kong: report

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 oil producer LUKOIL (LKOH.MM) is planning a Hong Kong listing next year to attract more Asian investors, the Financial Times reported, citing a company executive.

But Lukoil is not planning to issue any new shares initially in Hong Kong and would begin by shifting more than $1 billion in existing stock to the city, the report quoted Leonid Fedun, vice-president of the group, as saying.

Fedun is scheduled to hold a media briefing on the company’s global strategy in Hong Kong later on Tuesday. A Lukoil source contacted by Reuters declined to comment on the report.

Fedun told the FT that initial reaction from potential investors was positive to a planned secondary listing of between $1 billion and $2 billion in mid-2013.

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (0388.HK), the world’s most valuable exchange operator, has been pushing to promote Hong Kong as a listing venue for foreign companies.

Lukoil reported on Monday a forecast-beating 7.7 percent increase in first-quarter earnings to $3.79 billion, with higher oil prices helping to offset a slight fall in production.