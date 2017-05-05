MOSCOW A fire erupted at a refinery of Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil in the city of Perm in the Urals region, a local branch of the company, Lukoil Permnefteorgsintez, said on Friday.

The fire at the Crude Distillation Unit-3 was localized at around 0300 GMT and an open combustion was extinguished two hours later, Lukoil's press service said on the local emergency service website.

Lukoil also said the fire broke out amid attempts to restart the unit after maintenance. No one was injured in the incident, the company said.

Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) said in a separate comment on Friday that oil supplies to the Perm refinery will be reduced for the next three days.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)