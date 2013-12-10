Lululemon's newly named CEO says to focus on product quality

TORONTO (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc’s (LULU.O) newly named chief executive said in an interview on Tuesday that product quality will be a priority when he takes the helm at the high-end yogawear maker.

“Product and quality for any premium brand such as Lululemon is absolutely paramount,” incoming CEO Laurent Potdevin told Reuters. “It will be a very clear area of focus for me.”

Vancouver-based Lululemon, in the early stages of a push into Europe and Asia, has been plagued by complaints over the quality of its apparel this year and was forced to recall some of its signature black stretchy pants in March.

Potdevin, most recently president of trendy footwear brand TOMS Shoes, will replace Christine Day as CEO in January.

Separately, incoming chairman Michael Casey told Reuters he was not aware of any plans by founder Chip Wilson to significantly change his equity stake in the company.