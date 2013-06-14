Lululemon seeks "head boss person," must love yoga

TORONTO (Reuters) - Yoga gear maker Lululemon LLL.TO wants a “head boss person” who can communicate in Sanskrit, hold a headstand for at least 10 minutes and is ready to break the rules, the Vancouver-based company said on Friday in a tongue-in-cheek job ad.

Lululemon, which takes pride in its “motivational” culture and fiercely loyal employees and customers, also said it expects qualified candidates to have company founder Chip Wilson, Bill Clinton, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah on speed-dial.

“You report to no one, you are the CEO (duh),” the ad on the company’s website says. “You are passionate about doing chief executive officer-type stuff like making decisions, having a vision and being the head boss person.”

Lululemon has also taken the more traditional route of hiring an executive search firm to find a replacement for Christine Day, who said on Monday she would step down as chief executive after the company finds a replacement. Day has run Lululemon for the last five years .