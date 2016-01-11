Lululemon raises revenue forecast after strong holiday sales

A Lululemon store front is shown at a shopping center in San Diego, California September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.O) raised its fourth-quarter revenue forecast, a month after it trimmed its full-year revenue expectations, as holiday season sales exceeded its estimates.

The company’s shares rose 7.8 percent to $59 in extended trade on Monday.

“We had a very successful holiday season driven by strong execution in stores and online during the key holiday weeks,” Chief Executive Laurent Potdevin said.

Lululemon said on Monday it expected revenue of $690 million-$695 million for the quarter ending Jan. 31, up from the $670 million-$685 million range forecast earlier.

The company, which competes with Nike Inc (NKE.N) and Under Armour Inc (UA.N) in the lucrative athleisure market, also raised its profit forecast to 78-80 cents per share from 75-78 cents.

Lululemon in December warned that profit margins were unlikely to fully recover until 2017 and cut its full-year earnings forecast.