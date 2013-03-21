FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lululemon says first-quarter profit to fall on recall
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 21, 2013 / 11:32 AM / 5 years ago

Lululemon says first-quarter profit to fall on recall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians walk past a Lululemon Athletica store in New York, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

TORONTO (Reuters) - Yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc LLL.TO said on Thursday it expects its earnings to fall in the current quarter, hurt by the product recall announced on Monday.

The Canadian company forecast first-quarter earnings per share between 28 cents and 30 cents, down from 32 cents a year earlier.

Lululemon said on Monday it was taking many of its stretchy pants off store shelves because it had discovered that they were too transparent.

Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.