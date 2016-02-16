Lumber Liquidators CEO diagnosed with leukemia

(Reuters) - Hardwood flooring retailer Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc’s chief executive, John Presley, said on Tuesday he had been diagnosed with leukemia.

“The good news is that it is a very treatable form of the disease with standard protocols for treatment, and we have caught it very early,” Presley said in a letter to the company’s shareholders and employees.

“I feel strong physically and mentally going into this.”

Presley, who was appointed the company’s CEO in November, said he would undergo a 30-day treatment in Richmond, Virginia, and would be able to stay involved in the day-to-day operations of the company.

Presley, former CEO of First Capital Bancorp Inc, took the helm at Lumber Liquidators five months after Robert Lynch resigned following a report that the company sourced flooring laminates with harmful levels of a known carcinogen.