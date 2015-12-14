Hedge fund manager covers short bet against Lumber Liquidators

BOSTON (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson, who had accused flooring retailer Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc of selling flooring laced with cancer causing materials and bet the stock price would drop, said on Monday that he has covered his short position.

“In the past week, I’ve received information that leads me to believe that senior management of Lumber Liquidators wasn’t aware that the company was selling Chinese-made laminate that had high levels of formaldehyde,” Tilson said in a note seen by Reuters, adding “so I covered my short position today.”

The company’s stock price surged 17.43 percent in after hours trading, following a roughly 78 percent decline this year. It closed trading on the New York Stock Exchange at $14.06 on Monday and was later trading at $16.85.