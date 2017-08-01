FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Lumber Liquidators' shares soar on first profit since 2015 scandal
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Politics
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
World
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
U.S. senators to introduce bill to secure 'internet of things'
Reuters Focus
U.S. senators to introduce bill to secure 'internet of things'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2017 / 1:16 PM / an hour ago

Lumber Liquidators' shares soar on first profit since 2015 scandal

2 Min Read

A Lumber Liquidators retail store is shown in San Diego, California March 2, 2015.Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL.N) soared 23 percent on Tuesday after the U.S. hardwood flooring retailer reported its first quarterly profit since a 2015 scandal related to allegations of carcinogens in its products dented sales.

The company reported a net profit of $4.5 million, or 16 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of $12.2 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales at Lumber Liquidators' stores open for more than a year rose 8.8 percent, beating analysts' average estimate of 5.8 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.

The results follow several quarters of losses after a report in March 2015 alleged that the company's flooring products sourced from China contained high levels of formaldehyde, a cancer-causing chemical.

Since then, amid lawsuits from investors and investigations by federal agencies, Lumber Liquidators has worked to improve product quality and shuffle senior management.

The company's shares were up 23.4 percent at $29.87 in heavy premarket trading.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.