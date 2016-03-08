Fund manager Whitney Tilson says shorting Lumber Liquidators

(Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson, who last year accused flooring retailer Lumber Liquidators of selling flooring laced with cancer-causing materials, is betting the stock will drop more because the cancer risk is bigger than he first thought.

“Lumber Liquidators is now a great short again because there is new information out there,” Tilson, who runs Kase Capital said at the Harbor Investment Conference on Tuesday.

The share price fell 9 percent after he spoke and was trading down more than 10 percent at $12.32. Tilson published his presentation on his website after speaking at the conference.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Tilson has elected to create confusion in the marketplace. We are confident that we have the right team and plan in place to move forward into the next phase of the company’s growth and success,” Lumber Liquidators spokesman Tilden Katz said.

Tilson said he has new information that show the cancer risk much higher than initially thought, and he thinks the company has a 50 percent chance of filing for bankruptcy.

Tilson first raised the alarm on Lumber Liquidators nearly a year ago, charging the company was selling Chinese-made laminate that had high levels of formaldehyde, a cancer causing material.

In December he said he covered his short position because he felt management was not aware that it was selling the tainted product.

Now he has a new short position and has argued that business is getting worse not better. He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should reissue a report that shows that the cancer risk is higher than initially thought.

He also said morale at the company is terrible and that the company needs a new chief executive and to replace the board members who have presided over what he called a debacle.