U.S. home improvement group says members should avoid Lumber Liquidators

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) said on Friday that its members should avoid working with Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL.N) or any other vendors that do not meet their sourcing requirements.

“The consensus now is that we will avoid Lumber (Liquidators) or any other vendor that does not meet the sourcing standards of the association,” Igor Murokh, spokesman of the group, which represents 6,500 small- to mid-sized home improvement companies across the United States.