Investors bearish on Lumber Liquidators before company update

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc is expected to address claims that its flooring products contain dangerous levels of a cancer-causing substance on an analyst call on Thursday, but with the company now under regulatory scrutiny investors are skeptical it will be able to stem the slide in its shares.

The hardwood flooring retailer’s shares have lost more than half their value in the last two weeks, following a March 1 report from CBS’s “60 Minutes” alleging the company sold flooring with higher levels of formaldehyde, a known carcinogen, than permitted.

The company is now facing government probes, with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Federal Trade Commission and other U.S. agencies discussing the allegations, a senior official knowledgeable about the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Whether the shares rebound or sink further will likely depend on Lumber Liquidators’ ability to prove that its laminate flooring is within limits for products containing formaldehyde. The stock surged on Wednesday, gaining 10.6 percent in active trading.

The company’s conference call on Thursday will be held at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT); slides on the presentation will be released at about 7 a.m. (1100 GMT), it said in a release.

“There is a massive amount of risk in the stock ahead of the call tomorrow,” said Ophir Gottlieb, chief executive of Los Angeles-based Capital Market Laboratories.

Expectations for a large move in the stock are higher now than they have been at almost any time over the last year. Credit Suisse says data suggests a move of about 16.6 percent following the event.

“Without sufficient supportive details, and the chance that problems will continue to emerge, shares may continue to flounder,” Wedbush Securities analyst Seth Basham said in a note on Tuesday.

The events have also raised concerns that the company may modify its 2015 earnings forecast.

Lumber Liquidators said its products posed no danger to consumers. “We are confident in the safety and quality of our products and will present a thorough analysis of these issues on Thursday,” the company said in a statement.

In February, the company forecast full-year earnings of $2.50 to $3.00 per share on sales of $1.14 billion to $1.21 billion. Analysts on average expect earnings of $2.63 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

”Given the ‘60 Minutes’ story and the barrage of accompanying negative press, we suspect that the guidance cannot stand and will either be dramatically cut or withdrawn,” Raymond James analysts said in a note on Tuesday.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission, which ensures products sold in the United States are safe, and the FTC, which pursues companies accused of deceptive advertising, have been communicating with the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the flooring, the official said.

The FTC had no comment. The other agencies did not respond to requests for comment

There has been a significant rise in bearish bets on the stock over the last two weeks and the open interest in puts, often used for these types of bets, has risen to an all-time-high of about 179,000 contracts as of Wednesday, according to Trade Alert data. The spurt in put-buying could stem from owners of the stock looking to protect against losses.

Average trading volume in the shares over the last two weeks has ballooned to about 1.3 million shares, or nine times the average of the previous 200 days.

As of Tuesday, the percentage of the outstanding shares that are on loan for short bets was at 28 percent, up from 16 percent six months ago, according to Markit, which tracks share lending programs.

“I believe that Lumber Liquidators’ stock remains significantly over-valued,” Kase Capital Managing Director Whitney Tilson, who has been vocal about his short position, said in a note on Wednesday.

Tilson said there is a “not-immaterial” chance that the shares could go to zero.

Not everyone is bearish. Shares jumped as much as 16 percent to $34.44 on Wednesday after CNBC reported that hedge fund manager Robert Chapman has taken a long position in the stock. On Tuesday, Blackrock Inc said it had increased its stake in the stock to 10.1 percent from 9.1 percent.