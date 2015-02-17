FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fosun in talks over potential $480 million deal for Israel's Lumenis: newspaper
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 17, 2015 / 11:40 AM / 3 years ago

Fosun in talks over potential $480 million deal for Israel's Lumenis: newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - China’s Fosun (0656.HK) is in talks to buy Israeli medical laser device maker Lumenis LMNS.O for nearly $500 million, financial newspaper Calcalist reported on Tuesday.

Fosun (0656.HK) has made initial contact with Nasdaq-listed Lumenis and the Israeli business would accept an offer of $480 million, 26 percent above its market value of $380 million, the newspaper said without identifying its sources.

A Fosun spokeswoman in Beijing and Lumenis Corporate Marketing Director Sigal Deutsch both said that their respective companies do not comment on market rumours.

The newspaper noted that if the deal goes through, Fosun would look to merge Lumenis with Alma Lasers ALMA.O, acquired by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group (600196.SS) in 2013.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Additional reporting by Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by Steven Scheer and David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.